Producers to get NoC from Ministry of Defence before releasing films, documentaries

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:43 IST

The Ministry of Defence has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification saying that producers making films or series based around any theme related to the Indian Army should get a no-objection certificate from the ministry before the project is screened or broadcast.

Addressed to the CBFC’s Mumbai office, the letter said, “It has been brought to the ministry’s notice that some production houses, making films on army themes, are using content which are distorting the image of Indian army. Therefore, the producers of movies/webseries etc based on Army theme may be advised to obtain the NOC from Ministry of Defence before the telecast of any movie/documentary on Army theme in public domain.”

“They may also be advised to ensure that any incident which distorts the image of Defence Forces or hurts their sentiments may be prevented,” it added. The letter is dated July 27.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a senior government official as saying, “In some of the web series like Code M on Zee5 and XXX Uncensored (Season 2) on ALT Balaji, the scenes related to the army are far from reality and present a distorted image of the Armed Forces.

Recently,quite a few shows have ben based around the theme of defence forces. Amit Sadh-starrer Avrodh, Jennifer Winget’s Code M are a few such examples. Last year, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike created quite a stir, championing the army’s spirit and made its way to the audiences’ hearts.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl is also based on an army pilot’s life.

