Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is longing for the sea, posts stunning throwback pictures

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is longing for the sea, posts stunning throwback pictures

Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram from a beach vacation in the past as he longed for some time by the sea.

bollywood Updated: Jun 27, 2020 09:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a few throwback pictures on Friday.
Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a few throwback pictures on Friday.
         

Saif Ali Khan’s older son Ibrahim Ali Khan has been home with his mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan through the coronavirus pandemic crisis. Looks like he is craving to be by the sea. The star kid posted a bunch of pictures from a beachside vacation on his Instagram account on Friday.

Shairing them, he simply wrote: “Long time no sea.” It is not clear from where these pictures are but they show Ibrahim indulging in water sports. In two pictures, he is riding water scooter and in the third, he is snorkelling. The rich blue and green waters of the sea look absolutely stunning and inviting.

 

long time no sea ⚓️

Ibrahim has also been posting pictures from his time at home and some throwbacks. Some time back, he has posted a picture with his sister Sara as the two did yoga together. He wrote: “Sunday Yoga.” The brother and sister can be see with their backs to the camera and doing stretching exercises. On Father’s Day, sharing a childhood picture with his father, he had written: “Happy Fathers Day.”

Like many from the Pataudi clan, Ibrahim also has aspirations to join Bollywood. Speaking about it, Saif had earlier told Hindustan Times: “I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Sara has agreed with her dad’s observation and told HT in another interview: “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that. If he puts his heart and soul into something, he can do it. I have seen him do plays and all before and I think he has a lot of conviction and a lot of talent. But to be totally honest with you, I am his sister and I will have some bias.”

