Sara Ali Khan shares ‘another sunset photo’ from her vacation, but this time she has a ‘mask on’

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 14:00 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a new picture from her holiday. Sara and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, are currently on vacation.

On her Instagram Stories, Sara posted a picture of herself, standing on the seashore, watching a sunset. Unlike her posts from the previous day, she was wearing a mask. She attached stickers that read ‘spread joy’, ‘mask on’ and ‘another sunset photo’ to her post.

On Friday, Sara had shared three pictures from her day out with Ibrahim, and had written a poem in the caption. “Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’. To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning,” she’d written.

She’d composed another poem for the post before that. Alongside a picture of herself in a swimming pool, she’d written, “The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni’s form. Weather will change, rain will transform. We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform.”

Sara spent the lockdown and quarantine periods with Ibrahim and their mother, Amrita Singh. She was recently spotted visiting her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, at his home. During the lockdown, Sara’s driver had tested positive for the coronavirus. She and her family, however, tested negative. She’d written in an Instagram update, “My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

Sara has Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. The film has been delayed due to the pandemic. After that, she will begin shooting for Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

