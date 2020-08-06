Sara Ali Khan shares pics with brother Ibrahim to show their ‘post Rakhi vibes’, see them here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:22 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan’s penchant to write in rhyming verse was up for display on Thursday too as she shared some pictures with her brother Ibrahim. She also informed how she had to bribe him to get him to twin with her.

She wrote: “Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’. To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning.”

In two of the pictures, Ibrahim is carrying his sister on his shoulders, while in the third one, the two of them sit by the roadside, posing with their cycles. The lush greenery of the countryside with cattle grazing at the far end of one of the pictures only adds to the magic.

Sara’s love for writing in verse was visible when she shared a picture with a unicorn shared tube inside a swimming pool and wrote: “The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni’s form. Weather will change, rain will transform. We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform.” She had also shared a poolside yoga sessio picture and another video with her brother as they pool around in the pool.

It is not clear where they are but what is evident is that they are out of Mumbai. Looks like the family is at some resort.

Sara has been home for the last few months with her mother Amrita Singh and Ibrahim. Last month, she had also shared the news that her driver tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, she said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was duly alerted about it and the driver has been moved to the quarantine centre. Her note said, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

