Sonu Sood shares throwback pic on his physical transformation from 1997, jokes: ‘...and I dared to become an actor’

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 07:54 IST

Actor Sonu Sood is arguably one of the toughest and fittest actors in Bollywood today, matching up to the hero in his several films, playing the baddie. However, he was once a lean guy and a far cry from his current muscular avatar. The actor shared a picture on Instagram to prove his point.

Sharing a picture from 1997, he wrote, cracking a joke on himself, “...and I dared to become an actor. #1997” The picture shows a rather thin and lanky, younger Sonu, hardly a star in the making. He is wearing a pair of loose denim trouser and shirt, and partially showing his torso. He seems to be fit back then too, despite his slim frame.

Among those who commented on the picture was his Happy New Year director Farah Khan. She wrote: “Lean & HUNGRY look.” His fans couldn’t care as they were full of praise for his work. One fan wrote in Hindi, “Tum real life hero ho bhai itne respect kise hero ...ya neta ne earn nhi ki....jitne aapne ki .....bhawgn aapko hmesa khush rahe (You are a real-life hero. No hero or politician has earned the kind of respect you have earned. May God always keep you happy.)”

Another fan said: “Self made star.” A third person said: “Actor is secondary..but you are a true human being from day one of your life.. and that’s important.” Yet another fan wrote: “Actor is secondary..but you are a true human being from day one of your life.. and that’s important.”

Sonu has become the darling of the masses thanks to the exemplary work he is doing in facilitating the movement of migrant workers from the various cities of India to their respective towns and villages through the coronavirus-related pandemic. From arranging buses and flights to take migrants back to their homes in their native states, sending a tractor to a needy farmer in Andhra Pradesh to arranging for buffaloes to be sent to a family adversely affected by Bihar floods, he has done it all.

His charitable work has not only earned him the love of the thousands of countrymen across the length and breadth of his country, but the respect of politicians as well. In the last few months, chief minsters of Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, minister in Maharashtra government and NCP leader Jayant Patil and Union minister and former actor Smriti Irani as well have praised him.

On July 30, the actor celebrated his 47th birthday and wishes poured in from all quarters. His passion to help has gone well beyond migrant workers and their woes during a pandemic. On his birthday, he also announced three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the job portal ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ that he had launched earlier this month.

