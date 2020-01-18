Sunny Kaushal reveals he once had a crush on brother Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend

bollywood

Actor Sunny Kaushal has revealed that he used to have a crush on his brother and actor Vicky Kaushal’s girlfriend but never told him about it. He made this confession in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

When Sunny was asked if he ever liked any of Vicky’s girlfriends, he said, “Yes, but before I knew that she was his girlfriend. Mujhe baad mein pata chala ki woh log date kar rahe hai. (I came to know later that they were dating.)”

Sunny added that he never told Vicky about his feelings. When he was told that Vicky would know after watching the interview, Sunny laughed, “He wouldn’t know which one.”

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Sunny said that though he is proud to be known as Vicky’s brother, he wants to carve his own space in the film industry. “One should have a very strong urge to create their own identity in the society. It doesn’t emerge from the fact that I am called Vicky’s brother. It’s a proud thing for me because this shows how well Vicky has made his mark. But I do have a strong urge to be my own person irrespective of that. It is something you should always have no matter who you are or which field you are in,” he said.

Sunny, who was last seen in Sneha Taurani’s dance drama Bhangra Paa Le, is currently waiting for the release of his web-series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. Directed by Kabir Khan, the series tells the story of soldiers in Subhas Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army (INA), who were instrumental in India’s freedom struggle.

“We all have read a lot about Bose babu in our history textbooks but very little about INA. I knew about its role in our history of freedom struggle but never took an interest to learn about it in depth. This series has been an eye opener for me,” Sunny said.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye also stars newcomer Sharvari, TJ Bhanu and Rohit Chaudhary. It will begin streaming on Amazon Prime from January 24.

