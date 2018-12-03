Sunny Leone celebrates Jewish festival Hanukkah with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids. See pics

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are active on social media, and often post pictures of their children, their vacations and celebrations. On the occasion of Jewish festival Hanukkah, the couple shared pictures of their family. Sharing a picture, Sunny wrote: Happy Hanukkah Everyone!! Love the Weber’s!!!!! Hehe.”

In the image, we see all five of them—Sunny, Daniel, their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twins Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber—are dressed in track suits with the same print. Some of the prints have Jewish iconography like the Hanukkah menorah (nine-branched candelabrum lit during the eight-day holiday of Hanukkah). Nisha leans on her dad while both parents hold on to one baby each.

Hanukkah is an eight-day celebration, commemorating the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem, at the time of the Maccabean Revolt. Daniel is Jewish.

In another picture, shared by Daniel, we see two candles burning on a nine-holed stand.

The Hanukkah menorah at Sunny Leone’s home, shared by Daniel Weber. (Instagram)

In September this year, Sunny had shared a video with Daniel. Writing in the post, she had mentioned that since neither of them were familiar with Ganesh Chaturthi rituals, they decided to simply move into their new flat in Mumbai, during the auspicious occasion. She also gave fans a glimpse of her spacious flat.

The couple became parents to Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy, in early 2018. In 2017, they had adopted a little girl from Latur, whom they named Nisha. Sunny posts many videos of Nisha, expressing her unconditional love for the little girl. Ahead of Diwali, Sunny had shared a picture of herself with other parents, sitting with Nisha and her classmates, making festoons and decorations for the festival of lights.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 09:24 IST