Taapsee Pannu wants to work with Anubhav Sinha on a film on caste discrimination, he says ‘kar le yaar’

Taapsee Pannu wants to work with Anubhav Sinha on a film on caste system, here is his response.

bollywood Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu during the promotions of Thappad.
Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu during the promotions of Thappad.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu has urged filmmaker Anubhav Sinha to make a film on caste discrimination in the Indian society and cast her in it. Anubhav has already made a film on caste system in the country and Taapsee has now expressed her desire to be part of any future project Anubhav may plan with the subject at its heart.

Anubhav had written late Monday, “So very obviously, more films need to be made on the caste system in India. I, for one, certainly will.” Taapsee was quick to reply saying, “Is baar main kar lu ?” Anubhav wrote to her saying, “Badi badmash hai yaar tu, soi nahi ab tak? Kar le yaar tu kar le.(You are so naughty! You are still awake? Ok do it).” A happy Taapsee then wrote, “Ok now I can happily call it a day goodnight.”

 

 

 

Anubhav’s Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 was widely appreciated for taking the conversation around caste bias to mainstream cinema. However, a faction also objected to alleged demonisation of the upper castes in the film.

Taapsee and Anubhav teamed for the first time for Rishi Kapoor’s Mulk (2018). The movie promoted communal harmony and the duo recently came together for a movie addressing domestic violence in the critically acclaimed film Thappad.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks Kangana Ranaut to ‘stay strong, fight on’, actor thanks her ‘for squashing all rumours against me’

About working with him, Taapsee had written a note earlier this year. Beginning the note with a dialogue from Tum Bin, Taapsee wrote, “Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zarurat nahi hai, main bas saath dene aaya hu (I know you don’t need support, I have just come to give you company). That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!”

Meanwhile, Taapsee has sports dramas’ Shabaash Mithu and Rashami Rocket in her kitty.

