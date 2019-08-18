Taimur Ali Khan plays with dad Saif Ali Khan in this cute pic. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently in London, was recently spotted having a fun time with son Taimur. A new picture that has surfaced online, shows the father-son duo playing in a London park.

In the picture, Taimur is laughing heartily as Saif pushes him on a ride in a playground. Another kid is also seen happily running around in the pic. More pictures from their outing show Taimur and his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan in the park.

Last week, Saif was seen smothering Taimur with kisses in a park. Saif was seen wearing a red T-shirt in the pic. Another picture showed Kareena dotingly gaze at her son while he looked into the camera.

Talking about spending time with his kids, Saif recently told Hindustan Times, “During the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding, she took Taimur to Delhi and I was very happy to be alone at home [laughs]. I loved being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not very finicky as a parent.”

“Taimur is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don’t have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time,” he added.

Saif is currently shooting Jawaani Janeman in London. The film also features Tabu and Alaia Furniturewalla. Alaia is Pooja Bedi’s daughter and makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

