e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vikrant Massey: OTT gave me the chance to reconnect with my TV audience

Vikrant Massey: OTT gave me the chance to reconnect with my TV audience

Actor Vikrant Massey admits that him deciding to take up OTT projects was a good move on his part.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:40 IST
Juhi Chakrborty
Juhi Chakrborty
Hindustan Times
Vikrant Massey has been a part of web films such as Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ginny Weds Sunny,
Vikrant Massey has been a part of web films such as Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ginny Weds Sunny,
         

Vikrant Massey’s showbiz journey began with TV in 2007 and he moved on to doing films in 2013. But that was not the end of him dabbling with different mediums. In fact the he is one of the first few actors to have got into the OTT game in its nascent stage in India.

“It has been a massive change,” Massey says about the OTT platforms.

He goes on to add, “Today in this pandemic situation where theatres were shut for months at stretch, we have had 50 films releasing and the number is going up across platforms. Big films are releasing and it was unprecedented 5 years ago. For me the larger idea had always been to be part of good stories, so yes that was a driving force.”

Massey, who has been a part of web films such as Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ginny Weds Sunny, all of which released this year, says, there was another reason why he took up the OTT projects.

 

“I come from TV and let’s understand this thing that TV has the largest reach today. It always has and it always will. My priority after I left TV was to somewhere down the line reconnect with those audiences and I found this as a fitting platform. People who had forgotten me after I quit TV, I wanted to touch base with the same audiences again,” he explains.

The 33-year-old admits that him deciding to take up OTT projects was a good move on his part.

“In a lot of ways OTT has been a turning point in my career. And I am really thankful that I did things that I did and it worked out—be it Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice or Mirzapur,” he says.

Talking about what he thinks is the reason behind the meteoric rise of the OTTs in the country, Massey says, “There is lack of decent content on Indian TV, so we automatically, especially urban people, they steered towards OTTs.”

He further adds, “As an actor, I firmly believe that a crisp film does not give you time to play with the characters as much as you want to. A web series is like making three films, so you get time to settle down into the characters in a more deep way. I found that interesting. Simultaneously, I was consuming content from around the globe and as actor here came an opportunity to be a part of this change, I took it up.”

tags
top news
LIVE: PM Modi unveils plaque to mark foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building
LIVE: PM Modi unveils plaque to mark foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s comeback to claim of Pak-China hand in farm stir
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In