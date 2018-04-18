When Anushka Sharma wants to cheer for Virat Kohli but has to shoot for Zero too

It seems shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero kept Anushka Sharma away from Wankhede Stadium where Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was playing defending champions Mumbai Indians in Indian Premiere League 2018. The actor, however, didn’t let that stop her.

Anushka took to Instagram to cheer for RCB and explained why she was watching the match from her vanity van. She wrote, “Go RCB Go, Come on boys!! Match viewing from vanity van cuz work.” Despite Anushka’s support, Virat’s team lost but the captain himself emerged as the highest scorer in the ongoing season. Kohli has amassed a total of 201 runs in four innings at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 143.

Earlier, Anushka travelled to Begaluru with her cricketer-husband for his match, which was held on Saturday at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match was opposite Preity Zinta’s team Kings XI Punjab.

Anushka was spotted screaming and applauding Virat and his team. She was all smiles when Virat managed to catch an important ball during the match. The two were also spotted by their fans, talking on phones while separated by the adjacent walls of two bleachers.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot at a private ceremony in Italy on December 11 and the news came as a surprise to fans. The couple held two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which were attended by who’s who in India.