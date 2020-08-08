When Irrfan gave the complete script of Joker to Babil before the release: ‘And I hid it from all my friends’

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:08 IST

Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil has revealed the actor gave him scripts of well-known films when he was in school, studying filmmaking. One of these scripts was that of Todd Philips’ 2019 movie Joker. Irrfan died on April 29 after two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Babil shared a picture of the document which reads ‘The Joker An Origin written by Todd Philips and Scott Silver’ at the top. He also wrote, “That time Baba (I used to call him that) sent me the Joker script before its release and I was in film school like ‘WHAA...’ and I hid it from all my friends till the film released.” On one side of the page, we can see a hand-written note from Irrfan which reads, “For u, These are confidential till the film releases. From Baba.”

Babil also shared another picture with the script of Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.

Babil has been sharing glimpses of Irrfan’s beach house where they used to stay before moving to the city. Over past few days, Babil has given the actor’s fans a sneak peek into the late actor’s study, his library and much more. On Friday, Babil also shared a glimpse of a board full of notes for Irrfan, including one from filmmaker Anup Singh who worked with him on their critically acclaimed film, Qissa.

About the beach house, Babil wrote in one of his initial posts, “This is my father’s old room near the beach before we shifted to the city. This is where he did most of his work. Studying acting now, I think of one of the ideas that he used to implement; that the craft has immense emotional similarities to playing around as a child. At age 9, when you hold that cricket bat inside the walls of your room, you can feel a stadium roar and see a bowler rushing to knock your head off. When I held that nerf gun in my hands, my father’s empty room always echoed in the silence of Madh Island, but in that moment I was John Wick surrounded by bad guys with machine guns, gunshots everywhere, and you can hear them, you know? I was a woman once, after watching chak de India and I’d get excited dribbling around imaginary defenders and then really shoot that solid ball with my hockey stick and I’d break something. Oh I’d always break something, ma would get so pissed. I think you’ve got to find the child in you and keep it alive, no matter how old you get.”

