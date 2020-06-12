When Shah Rukh Khan fed Anurag Kashyap omelettes at Mannat: ‘I was hungry and I walked into his house’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:01 IST

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed the story of how Shah Rukh Khan once fed him omelettes. In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag said he was once feeling hungry and decided to visit Shah Rukh’s home for food.

“I was hungry and I walked into his house, using our college connection (both of them were students of the Hansraj College). I remember him feeding me. He only knew how to make an omelette,” he said.

Talking about their college connection, Anurag had said in a 2018 group interview, “He is my senior from university, he has been there like a big brother helping me. Shah Rukh is super successful. When he loves you, he approaches things like, in my struggling years, (he used to tell me), ‘If you do what I tell you to do, your problems will disappear’. But I didn’t want him to make my life, I love him to death,” he added.

Anurag had said that he would not leave Bollywood without making a film with Shah Rukh. They were supposed to do No Smoking together but the plan did not work out. “Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do No Smoking, he was very upset when I went away from him. I also went to him with Allwyn Kalicharan. I wanted to do that with him and a big superstar from Hollywood. Everything was almost done but then again (it didn’t happen),” he had said. “But we will work together. I won’t go anywhere without making a film with Shah Rukh Khan,” he had added.

Anurag’s latest release was Choked, which released last week on Netflix. The film, his exploration of a marriage in a middle class household and how it is shaped by financial concerns, revolves around a bank cashier, Sarita, and her unemployed husband, Sushant, played by Mirziya star Saiyami Kher and Moothon actor Roshan Mathew. Struggling to pay her bills, Sarita’s life takes a turn when she chances upon a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

Anurag said the film, which began streaming on Netflix from Friday, took some time to be made as he was busy with other projects, and when demonetisation was announced in 2016, it led to further changes in the script by Nihit Bhave. “When you are making a movie which is about money and marriage then demonetisation has to be a part of it. We wanted to use it as much as it was a part of a middle class life,” Anurag told PTI when asked about bringing demonetisation into the story.

Follow @htshowbiz for more