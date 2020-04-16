Zoa Morani on battling Covid-19: My body has taken a blow, I am still coughing

bollywood

For actor Zoa Morani, the current pandemic situation took a turn for the worse. Not just her, but two family members — father, film producer Karim Morani, and sister Shaza, too, tested positive for Covid-19.

Zoa tells us that it was on March 18, when the whole episode started. “I had mild fever, and then it worsened over a week, with dry cough, headache and fatigue. It was as if my immunity had taken a hit. When it started, the first thing I did was isolate myself from my parents as I live with them. I also started drinking immunity building drinks like kaada, haldi and tulsi paani, basically lots of fluids,” she recounts.

The experience at the hospital undergoing treatment must have not been easy, we mention. And she agrees, adding that though she had a hunch she would test positive, she wasn’t prepared for the actual moment her results came through.

“I was alone in the hospital then, but my doctor was kind, sensitive and gave me a lot of positivity. I kept telling myself ‘there are others out there with severe symptoms, fighting it out, so I must be grateful that I am in a manageable situation.’ Being in that isolation ICU was some experience,” she says. Zoa didn’t need the help of a ventilator or oxygen mask, so “these thoughts kept me going”.

A lot of emphasis is being given on how in this lockdown, it’s important to do some sort of physical activity. Zoa says the situation had got pretty tense when her dad and sister also tested positive, but her doing yoga helped her to calm down.

“God knew this was to happen, so he prepared me in advance. I’ve been an avid ashtanga yoga practitioner since six years, which teaches us how to handle the mind, body and lungs. Pranayam and surya namaskar were my true companions even through the symptoms,” she continues, “My dad has a heart problem since a few years, but he is fighting it well, and my sister got intense headaches, but she was good with eating healthy. My symptoms continued for 21 days, I lost patience at times, but my yoga was a blessing and strength.”

Having recovered now, Zoa says she is advised to take plenty of rest. “My body has taken a blow, I am still coughing. I have been asked to take a lot of rest, drink a lot of water, kaada five times a day. I am in strict isolation in my room for fourteen days, and also sleeping early so my body heals naturally,” she ends.