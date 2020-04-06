Zoa Morani says sister Shaza, diagnosed with coronavirus, was asymptomatic: ‘She got perfectly okay, my symptoms continued’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:20 IST

Chennai Express producer Karim Morani’s daughter and actor Zoa Morani, whose younger sister Shaza Morani has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, is awaiting the results of her test. Though she tested negative for the virus the first time, doctors have advised a second test.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Zoa revealed that both sisters were showing symptoms for the last two weeks, although Shaza seemingly recovered last week. “It has been going on since 14 days. My sister Shaza got a cold and cough and I got it the next day. It was a light fever and headache. Shaza got perfectly okay after 7 days but my symptoms continued. I had a cough too,” she said.

“We then decided that we should get tested. Strangely she who was asymptomatic has tested positive and I have tested negative,” she added.

Also read: Ra.One producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for Covid-19, family quarantined

Currently, Zoa is under observation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, while Shaza is admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Their parents have also tested for the virus and are awaiting the results.

Zoa is “almost constantly” in touch with Shaza on video calls. “They have done another test on her and let’s see if she tests negative this time,” she said.

Shaza travelled to Sri Lanka last month, but Zoa said that she developed symptoms of the coronavirus more than two weeks after her return. Zoa also had a travel history - she was in Rajasthan last month. “Who knows, who gave it to whom? We sat and talked yesterday but of course, couldn’t figure out,” she said, adding that she and Shaza distanced themselves from their parents as soon as they came down with a cold and cough.

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor, who was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus, was discharged from hospital on Monday after her fifth and sixth tests came back negative.

Follow @htshowbiz for more