Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT Picks; New Reads

ByHT Team
May 17, 2025 03:14 AM IST

A volume on six remarkable economists and their different economic doctrines

Of love and family, raves and Kafka

This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a debut novel shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction, a book on six remarkable economists, and a collection of essays on how video games expand the discourse of art (Akash Shrivastav) PREMIUM
348pp, ₹699; Bloomsbury (An Afghan girl in Berlin asks herself who she wants to be in this debut novel that has been shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction)
Then in the haze of Berlin’s legendary nightlife, Nila meets Marlowe, an American writer whose fading literary celebrity opens her eyes to a life of personal and artistic freedom. But as Nila finds herself pulled further into Marlowe’s controlling orbit, ugly, barely submerged racial tensions begin to roil Germany — and Nila’s family and community. After a year of running from her future, Nila stops to ask herself the most important question: Who does she want to be?

A story of love and family, raves and Kafka, staying up all night and surviving the mistakes of youth, Good Girl has been shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Looking for what works

560pp, ₹1299; India Viking (The story of six remarkable economists that examines their different economic doctrines and the ongoing debate surrounding economic theory in poor countries compared to rich ones)
The battle against global poverty that began after World War II was a major undertaking engaging economists, engineers, and organizations. Featuring front and centre were six remarkable economists: Amartya Sen, Manmohan Singh, Mahbub ul Haq, Jagdish Bhagwati, Rehman Sobhan, and Lal Jayawardena, all born as colonial subjects in the British Empire and studied at Cambridge University. They represented a new figure on the world scene — the Third World development expert — and played a crucial role in global debates about poverty and development.

Apostles of Development examines their different economic doctrines and the ongoing debate surrounding economic theory in poor countries compared to rich ones. The lives of these apostles reveal how development did not begin with textbooks but with real-world attempts to solve very specific and pressing problems. Finally, the book emphasizes that development was a Global South project first and foremost, aiming to improve the conditions of the world’s poorest countries.

It challenges the conventional wisdom that sees development only as a tool of rich countries to dominate, or as proof of their humanitarian spirit. It argues that development succeeds not when it follows ideological prescriptions, but when it looks for what works. The fading of grand visions shaped by ideological concerns has been one of the lasting effects of the end of the Cold War. The book argues that the best way forward is determined modesty, focusing on practical matters, such as addressing gross inequality and insisting that development means more than just economic growth. Given the salience of questions of economic inequality and the constant visibility of the promises and problems of economic development in the world today, this is a timely and important read.

Extending the visual arts

124pp, ₹500; Marg Magazine (How video games expand established modes of spectatorship and the discourse of art)
The essays in this volume examine the elements that shape gameplay and game spaces, including camera angles, scenography, character design and the stylistic choices artists and designers make with regard to rendering techniques. They define a game’s visual identity and affective impact. Some games, however, are about art itself and its role in shaping cultural and social narratives. The Palace on the Hill follows a boy who discovers ancient ruins near his village and embarks on an exploration of Pahari painting traditions, learning to paint in those styles. Raji, on the other hand, integrates South Asian and Balinese myths, artistic influences, including shadow puppetry, into its scenography and narrative. The Indian gaming industry employs artists trained in various painting traditions, who bring their diverse disciplinary backgrounds and cultural influences to bear upon game design. This issue of Marg looks at how, reimagined through digital media, video games extend the visual arts – expanding established modes of spectatorship and the discourse of art. *

*All copy from book flap.

News / Books / HT Picks; New Reads

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On