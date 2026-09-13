Massive blaze guts plywood factory in east Delhi; no casualties
A massive fire at a plywood godown in east Delhi caused smoke to spread for over two hours, leading to evacuations; no casualties reported.
A massive fire broke out at a plywood godown in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Sunday, sending thick plumes of dark smoke across parts of Delhi and Noida for more than two hours and prompting the evacuation of several nearby buildings, officials said. No casualties were reported.
The fire broke out around 3.30pm at the godown behind a cancer hospital in Vasundhara Enclave. The warehouse, spread across about 800 square yards, was stocked with plywood and was completely gutted, police said.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) initially rushed six fire tenders to the spot, but the scale of the blaze prompted the deployment of 25 fire tenders and more than 80 firefighters. The fire was classified as a “high category” emergency as flames engulfed the building.
The fire was brought under control after nearly five hours, officials said. Firefighters initially targeted the ground floor while checking for people who could have been trapped inside.
“By 7pm, we found no casualties. However, a fire officer, station officer Sunil Sagar, inhaled smoke during the operation and fell sick. He was rushed to LBS Hospital and is stable,” a DFS official said.
At 9.30pm, DFS spokesperson said firefighting operations were still ongoing.
The blaze triggered panic in nearby colonies as smoke spread across east Delhi, Noida and parts of south Delhi. Residents of six to eight houses were evacuated as a precaution, while officials said the fire did not spread to other large buildings.
At least two nearby houses were also gutted, fire officials said.
Abhay Kumar, a local resident, said his family was sleeping when they noticed smoke filling their house. “Soon, the water tank on our terrace was on fire. We ran outside. Thankfully, nothing happened to anyone here,” he said.
He said several residents moved their LPG cylinders out of their homes fearing they could catch fire. A young couple also left with their two children after their room filled with smoke, residents said.
The fire also raised concerns over the nearby cancer hospital, where several patients were present. However, hospital authorities told HT that the building was not affected and no evacuation or other preventive measures were required.
A senior fire official said firefighting was made difficult by the weak structure of the godown, part of which collapsed after the fire broke out. “We managed to access the building from the side and seal the entire area so everybody was safe,” the official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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