NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a minor boy in north Delhi’s Narela last week, while two of his friends recorded the assault, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused is currently on the run. Minor boy abducts, rapes 13-yr-old girl in Narela

According to police, the girl, a Class 8 student, lives with her family in Narela. She and the accused are known to each other for around a year.

As per officers, the girl told in her complaint that the incident took place late on Tuesday night when she was at home and the accused allegedly called her and asked her to come downstairs. As she went out, she saw the accused was with two of his friends.

She also told police that the three of them forcibly took her away from there to one of the boys’ house. As she resisted, they threatened her that they will kill her father, police said.

The main accused allegedly raped her there, an investigator said.

“She said that the two other minors recorded the incident on a phone and threatened the girl with serious consequences if she disclosed what had happened,” the officer said.

After the incident, they left her near her house and she told her mother everything a day later, police said. The family then approached police, after which the victim was medically examined and an FIR was accordingly registered on Friday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to rape, abduction as well as offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Police said that they are trying to trace the three accused, all minors. A team has been conducting raids at possible locations to locate them, the officer said.