Interview: Deana Heath and Jinee Lokaneeta

We started with the premise that the book needed to include insights into the cutting-edge research on policing and violence in India that has emerged over the past decade or so, and reveal the work that human rights lawyers and activists, and others, have been doing, and to bring these into dialogue. However, when we started getting chapter drafts and doing interviews for the book, it became apparent that we were all skilled at talking to our own particular audiences but less so to a general public, since we all had our own language and approach to the issues that we explore. It took time and effort on everyone’s part to get us all speaking the same language and making that as accessible as possible.

Your book grew out of a workshop series at the University of Liverpool and Jawaharlal Nehru University between 2016 and 2019. What went into making it accessible for non-scholarly readers?

There is a long tradition of human rights groups in India, that have brought out insightful fact-finding reports, and lawyers, who have done incredible litigation that doesn’t always connect with the academic or popular realm. A number of former detainees have written powerful memoirs and prison diaries, and so have some police officers who have attempted models of democratic accountability. The attempt in our book was to connect all these efforts in a unique format with primarily essays as well as shorter discussion pieces and interviews.

Is the term ‘police brutality’ understood differently in India, the UK and the US?

This is an important but often overlooked question. A lot of global attention focuses on police brutality in the US, particularly since the 2020 murder of George Floyd and the global Black Lives Matter movement though there is a long history of focusing on police brutality especially since the 1960s. There, the term refers to systemic racism, racialised violence, and constitutional rights rooted in a history of settler colonialism and institutionalised slavery, with responses centred on structural accountability and reforming or defunding armed institutions.

The UK lacks that specific domestic settler-colonial past, but as a former imperial power, it shares deep-seated issues with systemic racism. Yet, the concept of “police brutality” has expanded to encompass violent misogyny, corruption, and intense scrutiny over protest powers, use-of-force accountability, and the handling of violence against women and ethnic minorities.

In India, the term “police brutality” rarely carries the same discursive weight. Instead, the focus is often on idioms like “custodial violence”, “encounter killings”, or “state repression” or “state violence”. Because the police were developed during the British colonial era to uphold imperial authority and suppress dissent, the very concept of unlawful police violence continues to be largely obscured. Daily and custodial abuses have become normalised as an inherent tool of state governance rather than recognised or prosecuted as a breach of the law.

That said, in formulating a term such as “custodial violence”, civil liberty and democratic rights groups emphasize the specific nature of violence as occurring in state custody, opening up the question of state violence as being broader than the police. “Police brutality” as a term focuses more on the institution and individual police while custodial violence opens up the possibility of focusing attention on the responsibility of the state in ensuring safety in custody – whether in prisons, police stations or on the streets. Custody jurisprudence as inaugurated in the 1997 DK Basu v State of Bengal that created guidelines such as an arrest memo, and a right to a medical exam, also recognised the significance of such rights immediately after arrest to ensure safety.

What similarities and differences do you notice between police crackdown on nonviolent protests under British rule, and protests after India’s Independence?

Post-Independence India, as in the case of India under British rule, has relied heavily on pre-emptive criminalisation, colonial-era statutes like sedition laws, and heavy-handed force to suppress dissent, in addition to sharing the fundamental objective of protecting state power and socio-political hierarchies from popular challenge. However, significant differences mark the post-colonial era, not least that police crackdowns have come to operate under the framework of a democratic constitution, which forces the state to rhetorically justify its actions through the lens of national security, public order, and sovereignty. Furthermore, contemporary crackdowns increasingly leverage modern technologies, such as facial recognition, digital surveillance, and telecommunication shutdowns, that far exceed the technological capacities of the colonial state.

We should add the tremendous challenge to police violence and state repression more generally by civil liberty and democratic rights movements especially after the Indian Emergency (1975-77) when you see the emergence of the Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC), the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR),the Committee for the Protection of Democratic Rights (CPDR), People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), and People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) alongside the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) in Kashmir or The Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR) and international human rights groups such as Amnesty International. These groups, their members and other activists have been targeted for this work.

What efforts are being made with respect to police reform in India, especially to address custodial violence faced by LGBTQ+ people, Dalits and Muslims?

Efforts toward police reform in India — championed largely by civil rights lawyers, activists, and grassroots organizations — include pushing for judicial compliance with landmark Supreme Court directives such as mandatory CCTV installations in police stations and strict arrest procedures. However, systemic impunity remains a formidable barrier, particularly when addressing custodial violence targeting vulnerable groups like Dalits, Muslims, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Legal infrastructure and bureaucratic hurdles often work to shield perpetrators rather than deliver justice, which makes institutional reform an ongoing, uphill battle.

One of the ironies of police reform in India has been that some of the landmark cases such as the 2006 Prakash Singh vs. Union of India case have been initiated by the police themselves. The focus here is more on ensuring autonomy of the police from political interference, which is definitely a challenge. However, that has also meant that accountability for police violence has remained even more elusive than usual and definitely the impunity is far greater for the violence committed against the most marginalized in society and increasingly against those who dissent.