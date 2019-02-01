 Budget 2019: Girl photobombs minister on live TV, becomes a hit on Twitter
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Budget 2019: Girl photobombs minister on live TV, becomes a hit on Twitter

A video and a related photograph of civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha are going viral on social media. And the reason behind it is a girl.

budget Updated: Feb 01, 2019 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jayant Sinha,Budget live,Interim budget live
The viral video and image are of a moment when Sinha was commenting on finance minister Piyush Goyal’s interim budget outside Parliament. Photo: Twitter/@DevjyotGhoshal

A video and a related photograph of civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha are going viral on social media. And the reason behind it is a girl.

No, Sinha is not doing anything funny or odd in that photograph. But the girl standing behind him is.

The viral video and image are of a moment when Sinha was commenting on finance minister Piyush Goyal’s interim budget outside Parliament.

Watch: Budget 2019 tax proposals: Here’s who gains and how

The girl, presumably a school student, standing behind Sinha sees him giving a byte to the media channels then looks around to make sure no one is looking at her.

Satisfied, she turns around and sticks out her tongue at the camera multiple times.

The girl’s cheeky act has left social media laughing its heart out.

Here are some of them:

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 18:38 IST

tags

more from budget