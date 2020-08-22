e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / CAG report on defence offset performance in next Parliament session: Nirmala Sitharaman

CAG report on defence offset performance in next Parliament session: Nirmala Sitharaman

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on offset performance was scheduled to be tabled in the last session of Parliament but could not be done as the session had to be curtailed following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

business Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the CAG report on defence offset performance will be tabled in the forthcoming session of Parliament.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on offset performance was scheduled to be tabled in the last session of Parliament but could not be done as the session had to be curtailed following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

“The C&AG Report No 20 of 2019...Defence Offset Performance was scheduled to be tabled in Parliament during the budget session (2020). The session ended, before date, due to COVID. Now the report will be placed in the next session. The contents will be known only after that,” Sitharaman said in a series of tweets.

Observing that the first Rafale fighter jet was handed over to India in October 2019, the minister said, “There is a year-wise phasing of how much offset obligation the companies/OEMs have to fulfill. MoD informs me that claims of such obligations being fulfilled are coming in.” Last month, India received the first set of five Rafale fighters from France. In the 36 aircraft deal, signed for around Rs 58,000 crore, Dassault Aviation has agreed to provide all fighters in a fly away condition between 36 to 67 months from the date of signing of the inter-governmental agreement in 2016. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. In a tweet, Gandhi quoted a source-based news report which claimed that the CAG has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the government with no mention of any offset deals related to the purchase of Rafale aircraft.

tags
top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Part of under-construction flyover collapses in Gurugram
Part of under-construction flyover collapses in Gurugram
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In