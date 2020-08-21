e-paper
Home / Business News / Jet Airways’ rescue postponed

Jet Airways’ rescue postponed

The lenders-appointed resolution professional said the deadline for completing Jet Airways’ insolvency process has been extended due to the Covid-19-related restrictions.

business Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:30 IST
Rhik Kundu
Rhik Kundu
Mint, New Delhi
Jet airways aircraft at the Mumbai International Airport.
Jet airways aircraft at the Mumbai International Airport.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint File Photo)
         

The deadline for completion of Jet Airways (India) Ltd’s insolvency resolution process, which was earlier extended till August 21 due to the national lockdown, will be extended further because of the pandemic.

In a letter to Jet Airways employees on Thursday, a day before the end of the latest deadline for the insolvency process, the lenders-appointed resolution professional (RP) Ashish Chhawchharia said it is “difficult” to give a time frame for completion of the insolvency process because of the Covid-19 crisis.

“While the CoC (Committee of Creditors) and the RP are taking all necessary steps to expedite the insolvency process, it is difficult to exactly predict when it will be completed,” Chhawchharia said in the letter. “The complications are multiplied due to the prevalent pandemic situation, but please be assured that the CoC and I are doing everything possible to conclude the process at the earliest,” he added. A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

The insolvency process for Jet Airways, grounded since April 2019 due to a severe cash crunch, was earlier supposed to be completed by June 13. This was extended to August 21. When contacted, the RP said the deadline for completing the insolvency process has been extended due to the Covid-19-related restrictions. He said also that a fresh deadline for completion of the process hasn’t been announced due to Covid-19 related uncertainties.

9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Pak wanted Davinder Singh to find contact inside MEA: NIA chargesheet
Pension a fundamental right, cannot be deducted without authority of law: HC
Yousuf would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’: Akhtar
Kim Jong Un warns on economy, promotes sister, in sign of crisis
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
