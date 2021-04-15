Air India hunts for CEOs to lead units

Divestment-bound national carrier Air India Ltd is looking for candidates for chief executive officer (CEO) positions at its subsidiaries Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIASL), Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL), and Alliance Air Aviation Ltd, the airline said in a notification on Wednesday.

The last day for receipt of application is 3 May, according to the notification from the airline’s general manager, personnel. A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

AIASL is the ground handling subsidiary of the carrier, while AIESL is the maintenance, repair, and overhaul unit, and Alliance Air is a regional airline that flies several routes under the regional connectivity scheme.

“Permanent serving employees of Air India Limited and its subsidiary companies, who fulfil the notified eligibility criteria are eligible to apply,” the notification said.

This comes against the backdrop of the government initiating the process for inviting financial bids for the sale of Air India, which is likely to be concluded by September, according to media reports.

Mint had on 5 April reported that Tata Sons Ltd, the front-runner to buy Air India Ltd, and the government are close to sealing the terms of the purchase, having narrowed down their differences on the three key sticking points of pension liabilities, real estate assets, and debt. The Tata Group is likely to submit a financial bid before the end of the month.

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh is also said to be interested in bidding for the national carrier in his personal capacity.

Air India is set to report a loss of Rs.9,500-10,000 crore for fiscal 2021 amid a slump in travel demand because of the covid-19 pandemic. In the previous fiscal it had recorded a loss of Rs.8,000 crore.

The Centre hopes to complete the sale of the carrier at the earliest. Shortlisted bidders will have to submit financial bids in the next two months, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier April. The choice is between disinvestment and closing down the airline, Puri said.

