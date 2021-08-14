Home / Business / Airtel, Reliance Jio conclude spectrum trading agreement
Shares of Bharti Airtel hit a new record high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>638.60, up 2.5% on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the announcement.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Shares of Bharti Airtel hit a new record high of 638.60, up 2.5% on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the announcement.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
business

Airtel, Reliance Jio conclude spectrum trading agreement

In April, Jio had entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel for acquisition of ‘right to use’ spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading.
READ FULL STORY
Agencies | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 07:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the closure of its agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm to transfer ‘right to use’ of Airtel’s 800 megahertz (MHz) spectrum in three circles to Jio.

Airtel has received 1,004.8 crore (net of tax) from Jio for the proposed transfer, the company said in a statement. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of 469.3 crore relating to the spectrum.

In April, Jio had entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel for acquisition of ‘right to use’ spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading.

The agreement is in accordance with spectrum trading guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications.

With this trading of ‘right to use’ spectrum, Jio will have 2X15MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Mumbai circle and 2X10MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, thereby further consolidating its spectrum footprint in these circles.

Shares of Bharti Airtel hit a new record high of 638.60, up 2.5% on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the announcement. The stock surpassed its previous high of 629.15, touched on Thursday, in the intra-day trade.

In the past one month, the stock of Bharti Airtel has outperformed the market by surging 20%, as compared to 4.8% rise in the BSE Sensex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.