Amazon infuses ₹225 cr into India payments unit
- The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
Amazon has infused over ₹225 crore into its payments unit in India, Amazon Pay, according to regulatory documents.
The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
The board has approved "allotment of 22,50,00000 equity shares... aggregating to ₹225 crore to the existing shareholder on rights basis", regulatory documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.
The shares were allotted to Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.Incs Limited, the documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry showed.
Amazon did not respond to queries.
In October last year, Amazon Pay had received over ₹700 crore, while in January, an infusion of ₹1,355 crore was made by these entities. Amazon has been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, wholesale and payments business as it looks to strengthen its position in the Indian market.
In January last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had announced USD 1 billion (over ₹7,000 crore) incremental investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online. Previously, the online retail giant had committed USD 5.5 billion investment in India, one of Amazon's most important markets outside of the US and a key growth driver.
Microsoft warns of new threat against unpatched networks from Chinese hackers
- The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
Anupam Rasayan India's IPO opens today: All you need to know
- The company will utilise net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Here’s everything you need to know about the initial public offering made by Anupam Rasayan
Rupee surges 20 paise to 72.71 versus US dollar in early trade
- At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but parted with some gains as trade progressed and quoted higher by 20 paise at 72.71 to the dollar.
