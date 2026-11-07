America Has Become the Last Place to Make Money for the World’s Automakers

Volkswagen is considering making its first American pickup in 40 years. Nissan is promising more rugged SUVs. And Detroit is racing to maintain its high margins in the heartland. caption

The U.S. is emerging as the last true profit engine for the world’s carmakers—and the auto industry is scrambling to compete.

“My top three priorities are: U.S.A.,” Hyundai CEO José Muñoz said at a recent event, explaining why so many of the South Korean automaker’s new models are tailored for American drivers.

U.S., European and Asian automakers are all focused on making and selling cars in the U.S. because of Americans’ proclivity for large pickups and SUVs—vehicles with high profit margins—and their willingness to swallow record-high sticker prices. New car prices are hovering around $50,000, while roughly one-fifth of new-vehicle buyers have monthly car payments that top $1,000.

Another reason is that the market in China, for decades the path to automotive dominance, has hit a wall. Sales are down more than 20% through September, creating a massive overcapacity crisis. Other big markets, including Europe, Japan and the Middle East, are also sputtering.

Additionally, the Trump administration eliminated strict emissions and fuel-economy rules that pushed carmakers to make electric vehicles, often at a loss. And the U.S. is insulated—by high tariffs and technology bans—from low-price, high-tech cars being made in China.

Over the last decade, Chinese central and local governments have poured billions into developing the country’s homegrown electric-vehicle industry, building with a fraction of Western labor costs.

The low-cost vehicles have conquered overseas markets and battered European automakers on their home turf.

Detroit automakers like General Motors are on the defensive and looking for new revenue streams as overseas rivals target the most profitable and fastest-growing types of vehicles in the U.S.: pickup trucks, SUVs and gas-electric hybrids.

“The United States is the most lucrative auto market in the world,” GM finance chief Paul Jacobson said recently. “We’ve got to be competitive.”

Toyota, which has pledged up to $10 billion in U.S. investments, is spending $3.6 billion on a new factory to bring production of its midsize Tacoma pickup back to the U.S. This past week, the company named a new North American chief and said it’s weighing whether to add more vehicles at its growing Texas truck factory to help beef up offerings in the region.

Honda is growing its manufacturing presence in Ohio. Hyundai said it aims to launch dozens of new or made-over models in North America by the end of the decade, including off roaders, its first-ever midsize pickup and high-end models from its Genesis brand.

And Nissan is bringing back its beefy Xterra SUV while racing out hybrid versions of its top sellers, including the Rouge SUV, which it launched nearly a year ahead of schedule. CEO Ivan Espinosa said he aims to grow Nissan’s U.S. market share to about 7%, up from below 6% today. That would mean more than 160,000 in additional vehicle sales.

European automakers are also rolling out hulking new high-end SUVs for the U.S. market.