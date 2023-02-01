Home / Business / Budget 2023: Deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme increases to 30 lakh

Budget 2023: Deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme increases to 30 lakh

Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:20 PM IST

Budget 2023: In her Budget Speech, the minister also announced a new small savings scheme for women.

Budget 2023: Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh.(Representative image)
Budget 2023: Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to 30 lakh.(Representative image)
PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed to double the deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to 30 lakh and Monthly Income Account Scheme to 9 lakh.

In her Budget Speech, the minister also announced a new small savings scheme for women.

"The maximum deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme will be enhanced from 15 lakh to 30 lakh," the minister said in her 87-minute long speech.

She also proposed that the maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Account Scheme will be enhanced from 4.5 lakh to 9 lakh for a single account and from 9 lakh to 15 lakh for a joint account.

Announcing a new 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Mahila Samman Bachat Patra', Sitharaman said a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

"This will offer deposit facility up to 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option," she said.

The minister also announced to that an integrated IT portal will be established for investors to reclaim unclaimed shares and unpaid dividends from the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority with ease.

