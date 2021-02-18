IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Sitharaman for financial assistance citing losses
Chhattisgarh chief minister has written to the Union finance minister over the state's financial woes.(PTI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister has written to the Union finance minister over the state's financial woes.(PTI)
business

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Sitharaman for financial assistance citing losses

  • CM Bhupesh Baghel added that Chhattisgarh was yet to receive 3,700 crore in the GST compensation fund from the Centre in the financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:17 AM IST

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman for financial assistance citing a 30% decrease in state’s revenue and deduction of excise duty on petroleum products, gold and silver announced in the Union Budget. Baghel said the state was likely to suffer an additional loss of 900 to 1000 crore in the next fiscal and sought the sanction of excise duty to Chhattisgarh as it was provided before, according to the letter.

“State's own financial sources are expected to decrease by about 30% during this pandemic. Recently, in the Union Budget for the year 2021-22, reduction in excise duty of petroleum products, gold and silver, and many other items and imposition of Agricultural Infrastructure Development Cess has been announced, which is expected to cause an additional loss of 900 to 1000 crore to the state in the coming financial year,” the letter stated.

Baghel added that Chhattisgarh was yet to receive 3,700 crore in the GST compensation fund from the Centre in the financial year 2020-21, which he said had been an extremely difficult financial year due to the pandemic and its adverse impact on all economic activities.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Deputy Sarpanch killed, 2 injured by suspected Maoists in Bastar

“After announcing 60 lakh tonne rice quota for Chhattisgarh in the past, the Central government has reduced the rice quota of the state by 16 lakh tonnes, due to which, the state is likely to suffer a huge loss in the disposal of additional paddy collected by the state,” he added.

Baghel welcomed the decision to set up Agricultural Infrastructure Development Fund but questioned the decision to reduce excise duty as one likely to adversely impact the state. He also sought an ex gratia amount as excise duty to “save” the state from additional financial loss.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh news chhattigarh cm bhupesh baghel tear union budget of india
Close
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
business

Petrol price climbs to 89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses 80-mark

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Petrol retailed at 96.32 per litre in Mumbai on Thursday and diesel at 87.32 while the fuels were priced at 91.11 and 83.86 respectively in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh chief minister has written to the Union finance minister over the state's financial woes.(PTI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister has written to the Union finance minister over the state's financial woes.(PTI)
business

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Sitharaman for financial assistance citing losses

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:17 AM IST
  • CM Bhupesh Baghel added that Chhattisgarh was yet to receive 3,700 crore in the GST compensation fund from the Centre in the financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The only concession India is willing to offer Cairn is to settle the dispute through its Vivad se Vishwas scheme.(Reuters)
The only concession India is willing to offer Cairn is to settle the dispute through its Vivad se Vishwas scheme.(Reuters)
business

Government prepares appeal in Cairn Energy tax case

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Utpal Bhaskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:45 AM IST
At the meeting, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will listen to the company’s proposals even as the government prepares to file the appeal in a Dutch court, three people familiar with the developments said, requesting anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2020.(REUTERS/ File Photo)
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India, January 15, 2020.(REUTERS/ File Photo)
business

Indian retailer group calls for ban on Amazon in country after Reuters report

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:44 AM IST
The Reuters report between 2012 and 2019, provided an inside look at the game Amazon has played with India's government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi’s Wednesday decision to ease the minimum offer and public holding norms will give the government more time to comply with the rules.(PTI File Photo)
Sebi’s Wednesday decision to ease the minimum offer and public holding norms will give the government more time to comply with the rules.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi paves way for LIC listing

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:42 AM IST
The government’s plan to sell the stake in state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) has been complicated by the size of the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The roads portfolio of Ashoka Concessions comprises 15 assets. (Mint)
The roads portfolio of Ashoka Concessions comprises 15 assets. (Mint)
business

Brookfield, NIIF, Actis place bids to buy Ashoka Concessions

By Utpal Bhaskar | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd has a 61% stake in Ashoka Concessions, and the remaining 39% is held by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, one of the biggest foreign infrastructure investors in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin has risen eightfold since last March. (Reuters File Photo )
Bitcoin has risen eightfold since last March. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Bitcoin soars to new high above $52,000; sustainability concerns rise

Reuters, New York/london
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Despite the flurry of mainstream acceptance this year, some analysts warned that bitcoin was still far from becoming a widely used form of payment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IndusInd Bank plans to get itself listed overseas by September.(HT Photo)
IndusInd Bank plans to get itself listed overseas by September.(HT Photo)
business

IndusInd Bank’s promoter entity plans to get listed overseas

By Shayan Ghosh, Swaraj Singh Dhanjal | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Some analysts believe that the listing plans could be part of the group’s decision to hike its stake in the bank to 26%, if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, which imports 85% of its wireless telecom equipment, is currently preparing to roll out fifth-generation, or 5G, telecom services that will require telecom operators to make heavy investments in network infrastructure.(Priyanka Parashar/ HT File Photo)
India, which imports 85% of its wireless telecom equipment, is currently preparing to roll out fifth-generation, or 5G, telecom services that will require telecom operators to make heavy investments in network infrastructure.(Priyanka Parashar/ HT File Photo)
business

Centre okays 12,195 crore PLI plan for telecom equipment

By Ishita Guha | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:23 AM IST
The incentives are expected to draw foreign companies to set up manufacturing units in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee holds gold bars before the refining process at AGR (African Gold Refinery) in Entebbe, Uganda. (Reuters File Photo )
An employee holds gold bars before the refining process at AGR (African Gold Refinery) in Entebbe, Uganda. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Gold driven to two-month low as haven assets fall out of favour

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Gold, which posted its biggest annual gain in a decade last year, has dropped more than 6% in 2021 amid optimism on growth, fueled by expectations for progress on vaccinations and more economic aid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)
business

How central and state taxes are adding to the pain at the pump

By Roshan Kishore, Vineet Sachdev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:14 AM IST
According to data from the ministry of petroleum, the price of India’s Crude Oil Basket (COB) increased from an average of $40.7 per barrel in October 2020 to $62.64 per barrel on February 16, 2021. That’s an increase of 54%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin has risen eightfold since last March and has added more than $700 billion in market value since September.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin has risen eightfold since last March and has added more than $700 billion in market value since September.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin surges to new highs, analysts warn about price sustainability

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The world's biggest digital currency, which has a market capitalization of over $900 billion, hit a record $51,721.15, fueled by signs that it is winning acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla, Mastercard and BNY Mellon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People have heavily relied on Teams, among other apps like Slack, for remote work and online classes during the pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
People have heavily relied on Teams, among other apps like Slack, for remote work and online classes during the pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
business

Hundreds of Microsoft Teams users facing tech issues: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Downdetector showed there were more than 600 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams, mainly a lag in receiving messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The investigation by the attorney general in New York has grown, looking into whether Amazon unlawfully fired or disciplined employees who reported perceived safety concerns. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)
The investigation by the attorney general in New York has grown, looking into whether Amazon unlawfully fired or disciplined employees who reported perceived safety concerns. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)
business

New York sues Amazon over 'flagrant disregard' of worker safety during pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:43 PM IST
  • In the suit filed late Tuesday, New York claims Amazon showed a “flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements” and retaliated illegally against employees who raised alarms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RBI issued a Master Direction-Non-Banking Financial Company-Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021, on Wednesday.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
The RBI issued a Master Direction-Non-Banking Financial Company-Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021, on Wednesday.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
business

RBI issues directions for housing finance companies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:45 PM IST
The central bank said these directions, which shall come into force with an immediate effect, are aimed at preventing the affairs of any HFCs from being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of investors and depositors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP