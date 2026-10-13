Europe’s Biggest Auto Show Is Now Dominated by Chinese Cars

PARIS—Li Auto, a Beijing-based luxury carmaker, used this city’s auto show to show off a car with massage seats at the front, a 21-inch screen for passengers in the back and a unit in the central console that can keep your energy drink cool or your coffee warm.

Meanwhile, BYD, the world’s bestselling electric-vehicle brand, took the veil off an SUV for Europe that can fill up much of a battery in five minutes.

And not to be outdone, XPeng touted a test of autonomous-driving technology it conducted around the Arc de Triomphe, the 19th century monument commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte on the Champs-Elysées. The vehicle, an SUV outfitted with tech that was supervised by a driver, was up for the task, Chief Executive He Xiaopeng said at an event Sunday.

“Oh, my God, it’s hard,” he said of the chaotic roundabout circling the monument.

Welcome to the Paris Motor Show—though, this year, one could be forgiven for mistaking it for a China auto show. In total, around 20 Chinese vehicle brands had stands, representing a third of all brands here. That is second to Europe and up from nine when the show last took place two years ago.

The rise of Chinese automakers at this year’s Paris Motor Show is causing concern for European car manufacturers and policymakers. WSJ’s Stephen Wilmot explores what vehicles are on offer. Photo: George Downs

Three American brands were represented: Tesla, Ford Motor and Lucid Group.

The Chinese automakers helped make Europe’s biggest car show much more buzzy than its U.S. counterparts. Unlike recent events in Detroit and Los Angeles, the Paris show consistently had throngs of attendees crowded around stages to witness the debut of new vehicles. Carmakers held news conferences back-to-back, sometimes overlapping, as Chinese executives played up their plans to increase manufacturing in Europe.

“They are looking to not only sell here, but be perceived as good citizens,” said Adam Bernard, a U.S.-based automotive consultant.

Chinese automakers are accelerating their sales across Europe by offering vehicles packed with high-end features at competitive prices. They accounted for 11.3% of all sales in the year through August, up from 7.1% in the same period of last year.

The shift is among the reasons behind a wave of job cuts among European automakers, alarming political leaders and accelerating negotiations between Brussels and Beijing.

On Friday, the European Union and China reached a deal that the bloc said could halve its imports of Chinese hybrid vehicles. The EU will impose an annual quota of 350,000 units in the first year, EU officials said Monday, adding that the amount can increase by 6% in each of the following three years.

“The trade deficit is a mountain of a challenge for the EU,” Maroš Šefčovič, the EU trade commissioner, said last week.

French President Emmanuel Macron personally sought to inject a dose of European flair into the show. Macron admired a prototype all-electric version of Citroën’s 2CV model, a classic of the French company and a fixture of European streets in the postwar era. Like other long-established European carmakers, Stellantis, which owns Citroën, is leaning in to its 20th century heritage in response to the wave of 21st century startups from China.