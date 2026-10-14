Google’s space odyssey, assumed AI approach, and Microsoft redoes Copilot again

Cognitive warmup. Aside from calling it Super Intelligence because he perhaps felt the need to, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has suggested that we must treat all AI models as being compromised from the very beginning, and work forwards from there. “We must assume a model is compromised and contain it from the start. Think of it like an emergency brake. An authorised person should always be able to pause or shut down a model mid-task. More advanced models will require more advanced containment technologies that we need to standardise on,” he wrote in a post on X. Except for the wording, nothing new really, except a lot we have already heard before—incident disclosure, independent audits, verifiable data, containment, governance and so on.

Except for the wording, nothing new really, except a lot we have already heard before—incident disclosure, independent audits, verifiable data, containment, governance and so on. “The most trustworthy Super Intelligence system will not be the one with the model we trust most. It will be the one that enables us to trust the model the least,” he says. Profound. And I don’t think trust comes anywhere close to the AI conversation, for the moment.

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GOOGLE AND A SPACE ODYSSEY Time and again, Google’s AI pursuits provide a stark (and more often than not, positive) contrast to the noise elsewhere in the ecosystem. A few days ago, Google detailed progress on Project Suncatcher, a long-term research on exploiting whether space can host scalable machine learning infrastructure. There are two parts to this—getting to space, and staying there.

Google has gotten its tensor processing units (TPUs) into space on the Transporter-18 ride share mission with SpaceX, developed in partnership with space technology company Planet. The primary objective is to gather in-orbit data on how the TPUs handle the physical stress of spaceflight and the radiation and thermal extremes of space.

“Working backward from an eventual future in which the majority of AI computation happens in space, we identify an intermediate milestone showing that a space-based system could achieve performance roughly comparable to a terrestrial datacenter. This research initiative is focused on addressing several of the major ingredients required: power generation; high-bandwidth, low-latency communication between chips; radiation-tolerant compute; a thermal management system; and a data link to ground stations,” the authors note in the research titled ‘Toward a future space-based, highly scalable AI infrastructure system design’.

There are four TPUs aboard this mission. Google says Trillium TPUs are radiation-tested. They survive a total ionising dose equivalent to a 5-year mission life without permanent failures and are characterised for bit-flip errors.

“I’ve been thinking for quite a while about direct solar power for AI in space. Moving from thought experiment to real spaceflight required many months of debate, testing our assumptions, poking holes, running simulations, and eventually stress-testing TPUs with particle accelerators and other forms of torture. Seeing our hardware go up turns an idea that sounded like science fiction not so long ago into a real prototype,” explains Blaise Agüera y Arcas CTO of Technology & Society at Google.

The second is staying there, in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation as it is envisioned. Cooling in space is pivotal. TPUs will generate a lot of heat, and in a space-based data centre, this will happen in a really small space. In space, there would also be no airflow for passive cooling.

“We’re working on a number of different approaches for this, including a combination of heat pipes and radiators to cool the chips. So far, our team has tested the technology in a thermal vacuum chamber that simulates both the thermal and vacuum environment in space. We’ll see how our new TPU cooling system works in space and refine our designs as we learn more,” details Travis Beals, Senior Director, Paradigms of Intelligence at Google.