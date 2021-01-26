India markets closed on Tuesday for holiday

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. The markets will resume trading on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.93% lower at 14,238.9 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.09% to 48,347.59.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.96%, while the rupee settled at 72.9350 to the dollar.



