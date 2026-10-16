Nifty logs best day in 4 months, rally may fade

Indian stocks surged on Thursday, bucking a global sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology shares as domestic buying and a rush by traders to reverse their bets against the market fuelled the rally. However, experts do not see the uptrend sustaining as of now as foreign funds continue to pull money out of Indian equities. The market got a boost from moderating crude oil prices and a stronger rupee. (REUTERS/File)

The Nifty 50 index closed 1.66% higher at 22,997.35 on Thursday, clocking its biggest rise in percentage terms since June 12. Sensex closed 2.1% up at 74,315.61, seeing a similar highest rise since June 12.

Heavyweights ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel buoyed the index. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,319 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹5,285 crore. However, the FIIs, on a gross basis, bought shares worth ₹ 12,735 crore on Thursday.

The proof of short-covering was visible in the put-call ratio of weekly options contracts on the Nifty, which witnessed a dramatic rise, said analysts.

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The put-call ratio of Nifty options expiring on October 19 jumped to 1.65 on Thursday from 1.01 a day earlier, implying that call sellers were forced to cut their short call positions due to the smacking rally in heavyweights, they said.

“This means that for every 100 calls sold on Thursday, 165 puts were sold, skewing the market in favour of the bulls,” said Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities.