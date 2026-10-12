PC shipments register sharp decline as buyers hold off due to high prices

Global PC shipments have fallen for the second consecutive quarter, with the latest numbers marking a decline reminiscent of a market that was similarly struggling in 2023. An expanded view of Surface Laptop Ultra stands on display at Microsoft Windows & Surface event where new on-device AI capabilities for Windows PCs using Nvidia's new RTX Spark chips were announced, in San Francisco. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Higher prices of computing devices due to more expensive memory and storage components, which have significantly reduced availability of comparatively more affordable computing devices such as laptops, are primary reasons for the sluggish sales. This follows a 4.9% shipment decline in Q2 2026.

Research firm Gartner said global PC shipments totalled 55.4 million units in the third quarter of 2026, down 22.4% from the third quarter of 2025.

“Rather than excess inventory, the decline in the third quarter of 2026 was driven by higher prices, vendor-led reprioritisation of scarce components and a shift toward higher-priced configurations,” said Namrata Banerjee, Principal, Research at Gartner.

“The resulting reduction in the availability of lower-cost devices made replacement purchases less affordable for consumers, while businesses focused spending on targeted investments, such as workstations and AI PCs rather than broad-based PC deployments,” Banerjee said.

Gartner’s numbers illustrate the scale of the problem, with the top six PC makers registering a decline in shipments, though Apple and Acer have gained market share. Lenovo maintains its market share lead with 14.99 million units and 27.1% market share staying constant in comparison with Q2 2025. HP with 10.33 million shipments now has 18.7% share (down from 21% share), Dell (7.58 million; 13.7% share) and Apple (5.83 million units; 10.5% share) follow.

A lot of these brands have a sizeable share of the price-sensitive consumer and mainstream enterprise segments. Apple and Acer with 3.86 million units shipped and 7% market share have gained—Apple’s market share has increased from 8.8% in Q2 25 while Acer’s up from 6.1% share in the same period.

The latest numbers from IDC also explain a similar scenario of gloom for global PC shipments. Their data suggests worldwide PC shipments fell 20.1% year over year in Q3 2026 to 62.7 million units. Additionally, shipments also slipped 9.1% sequentially, which breaks the usual pattern that saw Q3 demand for PCs outpace Q2.

“What we’re seeing is the result of the strong first half pull-in. Vendors and channels loaded up on inventory early in the year to get ahead of price hikes, and that has thrown off the usual seasonality, where Q3 is typically larger than Q2,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research director for consumer devices at IDC.

With the early year stocking by vendors and channels inflating early year quarterly numbers, the visible contrast is stark.

“Channels are now worried about carrying too much inventory into a market where high prices are suppressing demand. That could translate into promotions and some short-term relief for consumers, but we don’t expect pricing anywhere near what it was a year ago. Prices will remain elevated. With macro conditions worsening, the risk is that the outlook for the next few quarters gets worse before it gets better,” Ubrani said.

IDC expects PC prices to remain at these levels for the foreseeable future, though they note that certain promotions may be possible as vendors and channels look to ease pressure.