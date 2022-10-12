Petrol and diesel prices today, October 12: Rates unchanged, check for your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, which means that, except for a revision in Maharashtra on July 14, fuel rates in the country have been steady since May 21 – or 144 days – when the previous pan-India revision was announced.

Also Read | Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices unchanged. Check rates in your city

As oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept rates unchanged, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 in Delhi, while in Mumbai, the corresponding figures are ₹106.31 and ₹94.27. Meanwhile, fuel prices in some major cities are: ₹102.63, ₹94.24 (Chennai); ₹101.94, ₹87.89 (Bengaluru); ₹109.66, ₹97.82 (Hyderabad); ₹96.42, ₹92.17 (Ahmedabad); ₹108.48, ₹93.72 (Jaipur); ₹96.57, ₹89.76 (Lucknow); and ₹107.24, ₹94.04 (Patna).

Also, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar has the highest fuel prices in the country. Here, petrol is available at ₹113.49 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹98.24 per litre. On the other hand, Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has the lowest rates (petrol: ₹84.1 per litre, diesel: ₹79.74 per litre).

You can check petrol and diesel prices in your city by sending an SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. HPCL consumers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. BPCL consumers should send RSP to 9223112222.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON