Petrol, diesel prices today, March 3: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Published on Mar 03, 2023 08:16 AM IST

In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at 101.94 per litre.

The petrol rate in Kolkata is currently <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.03 per litre. (File)
The petrol rate in Kolkata is currently 106.03 per litre.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on Friday across India as per the notification by fuel companies. Fuel prices have stayed stagnant in India for at least nine months now. Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi cost 96.72 per litre and 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at 101.94 per litre, while diesel sells at 87.89 per litre. In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol and diesel stood at 108.48 and 93.72 per litre, respectively. The petrol rate in Kolkata is currently 106.03 per litre while diesel is retailing at 92.76 a litre.

States have different fuel rates as per the levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The prices are changed according to fluctuations in international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NOIDA96.7989.96
GURUGRAM97.1890.05
MUMBAI106.3194.27
CHANDIGARH96.2084.26
CHENNAI102.6394.24

Punjab and Kerala have imposed a fuel cess after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought down the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and diesel by 6 per litre in May 2022.

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track to post gains of nearly 2% for the week as a rebound in China's factory activity offset growing concerns about rising U.S. crude stocks and potential rate hikes in Europe.

Also read: Smriti Irani's 2011 tweet on LPG price hike resurfaces, Congress hits out

Ahead of Northeast election results, petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked the rate of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by 50 per unit in Delhi on Wednesday. However, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices have dipped to 1.07 Lk/kL from 1.12 Lk/kL in Delhi, which is expected to reduce airfares.

(With inputs from agencies)

