Are banks open or closed on July 27- last Saturday before ITR filing deadline?
Saturday bank holiday: You may need to visit the bank to acquire documents such as interest certificates and Form 16A.
All banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month and on every Sunday apart from national and regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Owing to this, it is a bank holiday on July 27, 2024 as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.
This is the last weekend before the income tax return filing due date of July 31 and in case you have not submitted your income tax return, then you can access your net banking or other online payment methods to make your tax payments through RTGS / NEFT.
You may need to visit the bank to acquire documents such as interest certificates and Form 16A which will not be possible on Saturday July 26 as it is a bank holiday.
Bank holidays have been designated by the RBI as follows: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
