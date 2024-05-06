Storage Technologies and Automation IPO allotment status to be out today: How to check online on BSE, registrar website
Storage Technologies and Automation IPO allotment: For those who have applied for the IPO, you can check the status on BSE and the registrar of the IPO.
Storage Technologies and Automation IPO allotment: The issue share allotment for Storage Technologies and Automation IPO received is likely to be out today (May 6). The initial public offer was booked more than 278 times on the last day of subscription on May 3 and received strong bids from institutional buyers as well as retail investors. The ₹29.95-crore IPO opened for subscription on April 30 and closed on May 3. For those who have applied for the IPO, you can check the status of share allotment on the official website of BSE and the registrar of the IPO which is Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited.
The IPO was a book built issue and comprised a fresh issue of 38.4 lakh shares. There was no offer-for-sale component and the IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹73 to ₹78 per share. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,600 shares for retail investors.
Storage Technologies and Automation IPO allotment: How to check on registrar website
- Visit the official website of IPO registrar.
- Go to the Corporate Services section and click on IPO allotment status.
- Select Storage Technologies from the dropdown menu.
- Enter PAN and Application Number.
- Click on ‘Submit’ to check status
You can then check the allotment status on the screen.
Storage Technologies and Automation IPO allotment: How to check allotment status on BSE website
- Visit BSE website
- Click on ‘Investor Relations’ and go to Public Issues page
- After this, click on Application Status and select Storage Technologies and Automation Ltd from the dropdown menu.
- Enter application number and PAN details.
- Click on ‘Submit’
You can then see the allotment status on the screen.
