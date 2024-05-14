Used AI for CVs or cover letters? Career consultant's advice for you is…

A Gen Z career expert revealed that most candidates are using AI tools like ChatGPT to generate cover letters and job application answers. Shoshana Davis told ‘CNBC Make It’ in an interview that everyone has become much more reliant on tools like ChatGPT. A career consultant said that everyone has become much more reliant on tools like ChatGPT.

Shoshana Davis said, “So I speak to businesses and employers who hire anything from like 10 to 1000s of Gen Z every year. And one of the main challenges that I’m seeing at the moment is the use of AI, specifically ChatGPT, and it’s not being used in the right way, and it’s not being used effectively.”

The result is that “employers are getting hundreds of the exact same cover letters word for word”, the expert said.

Can this reduce your chances of getting a job?

Yes, Shoshana Davis believes as the expert said that we should definitely “embrace technology and AI” but copying answers from ChatGPT can hurt your chances of getting a job.

Sharing an instant, the expert said that an employer she works with who was hiring for a brand marketing position and asked a question in the job application about candidates’ favorite fitness-related product launches.

Shoshana Davis said, “They said they got about 100 identical responses of ‘my favorite campaign launch was Peloton’ and the employer was like ‘ultimately that was ChatGPT, but then also equally Peloton was released like four or five years ago.'"

Young people “need to educate themselves” on how to use ChatGPT properly, the expert said, warning, “In my opinion, you can use ChatGPT in the job search process but it should be used as a tool, not a replacement."