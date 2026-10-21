How Toyota’s Top-Selling SUV Suddenly Became So Hard to Find

Toyota made a fateful decision last fall as it neared an all-time U.S. sales record for its top-selling car. A 2026 RAV4 plug-in hybrid.

The Japanese automaker decided to keep producing the 2025 Toyota RAV4 SUV well into the fourth quarter, delaying work to retool its factories to make the all-new 2026 model.

A year later, Toyota is reckoning with the consequences: North American production of the popular crossover has plunged 30% through September, according to consulting firm AutoForecast Solutions. And RAV4’s U.S. sales are down 29% this year.

The RAV4 is America’s best-selling vehicle that isn’t a pickup truck, and the country’s most popular SUV, but that status is in danger. Toyota’s U.S. dealers have about four days’ worth of the crossover on their lots, the automaker said; industry data firm Motor Intelligence said the U.S. average was 51 days in September. RAV4 buyers have to order months ahead, and nearly every one that lands at a dealership is already spoken for.

“It has certainly put us in a little bit of a hole to dig out of,” Damon Rose, Toyota’s North America sales chief, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. He defended the decision to prioritize production of the outgoing RAV4 last year, saying the 2025 vehicle remained “red hot” even as the newly updated one was right around the corner. “It almost defied logic,” he said.

Toyota produced few RAV4s in January and February after two plants in Ontario, Canada, underwent major retrofits for the overhauled 2026 model—sold for the first time only as a hybrid. Though that drop was planned, the automaker is still working to recover the deficit, Rose said.

Meanwhile, Toyota’s Kentucky plant got a late start on the new model after the automaker decided not to phase out the RAV4 from that plant, as it had previously planned.

The automaker’s factories have been running all-out to make up the shortage. A spokesman said Toyota has been producing more than 30,000 RAV4 units a month on average between the U.S. and Canadian factories since April, at the limits of their capacity. “We’re now getting that steady flow that we had promised the dealers,” Rose said.