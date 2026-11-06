Maruti Suzuki to set up 12 automated driving test tracks across Telangana
The automated facilities will conduct driving licence tests for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles across all six locations.
Maruti Suzuki India has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Telangana government to set up 12 Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) across six locations in the state under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.
The tracks will come up at Ibrahimpatnam, Kondapur, Uppal, Medchal, Nagole and Karimnagar. Of the six locations, Ibrahimpatnam and Kondapur fall in Ranga Reddy district, while Uppal, Medchal and Nagole are in Medchal district. Karimnagar is the sixth location.
The automated facilities will conduct driving licence tests for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles across all six locations. Tests for heavy motor vehicles will be available only at Nagole and Karimnagar.
The ADTTs will use high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, real-time analytics and an integrated IT system to conduct computerised driving tests. The evaluation process will follow the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) and is designed to make assessments objective, reducing human intervention and potential bias.
With the addition of these 12 tracks, Maruti Suzuki's network of automated driving test facilities will extend to 98 tracks across nine states and two Union Territories. The company has already established 25 ADTTs in Rajasthan, 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Delhi and 12 in Telangana. Its network also includes facilities in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Apart from automated testing facilities, Maruti Suzuki has established eight Institutes of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTRs) and 19 Road Safety Knowledge Centres (RSKCs) in partnership with state governments. The company said it has trained and evaluated more than 5.5 million people through these centres since their inception until FY2025-26.
Maruti Suzuki also operates Integrated Traffic Safety Management System projects in Delhi and Haryana, while providing first-responder training to commercial drivers and other stakeholders through its IDTRs.
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