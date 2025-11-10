Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
Tesla Model Y now showcased at Gurugram’s Ambience Mall — India’s first public display

Paarth Khatri
Updated on: Nov 10, 2025 05:41 pm IST

Tesla Model Y is now showcased at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. Visitors can explore the electric SUV’s design, tech, and performance up close.

Tesla has officially entered India, with a few customers beginning to take deliveries of the Model Y SUV. Alongside this milestone, the brand has launched its first-ever pop-up showcase at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, marking its maiden public display in the country. The event, inaugurated on November 6, 2025, drew thousands of visitors eager to experience Tesla’s cutting-edge electric mobility technology.

Tesla Model Y is now on display at the Ambience Mall, Gurugram.
Tesla Model Y is now on display at the Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

The showcase gave Indian visitors their first close look at the Tesla Model Y, one of the company’s best-selling global models known for its balance of performance, efficiency, and innovation.

(Also read: 5 most affordable electric SUVs in India)

Ambience Mall: The strategic venue for Tesla’s debut

Ambience Mall in Gurugram — a hub for premium retail and global brand activations — was strategically chosen for the Tesla showcase. Its high footfall, luxury positioning, and tech-forward audience made it the ideal platform for Tesla’s Indian debut.

“At our mall, we have always envisioned creating more than just a shopping destination — we aim to be a platform where global innovation and consumer experience come together,” said Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Malls.

He added, “Hosting Tesla’s first-ever pop-up in India reaffirms our position as the preferred venue for premium international brands to engage with India’s evolving audience.”

Innovation meets experience

Visitors explored Tesla’s design language, sustainable ethos, and advanced EV technologies up close — a first for Indian consumers. The showcase reinforced Ambience Mall’s commitment to curating global experiences that blend technology, lifestyle, and sustainability.

(Also read: Looking for a comfortable car under 10 lakh? Here are your top 5 best options)

Tesla Model Y Price in India

The Tesla Model Y is priced at 59.89 lakh for the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version, while the Long Range RWD variant costs 67.89 lakh (both ex-showroom). Prices exclude the optional Full Self Driving (FSD) capability.

Power, range and performance

Offered with a single-motor RWD setup, the Model Y delivers a driving range between 500 km and 622 km per charge (WLTP cycle). The electric SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under six seconds, combining responsive performance with smooth electric refinement.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
