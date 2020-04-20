e-paper
20-year-old Jamaat attendee tests positive in Panchkula, taking coronavirus count to 18 in Haryana district

Panchkula civil surgeon says the youngster had been in quarantine after his return from a Tablighi Jamaat event in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, recently

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Panchkula
Officials said the man was quarantined upon his return and the process of his contact tracing has been initiated.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Panchkula reached 18 on Monday after a 20-year-old man from Nava Nagar village on the Pinjore-Baddi road, tested positive.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said the man had attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, recently. With this, the count of Jamaat attendees who have tested positive in Panchkula is seven.

Officials said the man was quarantined upon his return and the process of his contact tracing has been initiated.

The six other Jamaat attendees who have tested positive so far in the district had attended the Muslim gathering in Sikar, Rajasthan.

On April 17, a 62-year-old man and a 27-year-old youngster from Khuda Baksh village in Pinjore tested positive. They are related to the 18-year-old boy of the same village who tested positive on April 16.

Nearly 130 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat events in different states, including Maharashtra and Rajasthan, have been quarantined at Nada Sahib gurdwara and Mouli village in Panchkula.

