e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 4 more test positive for Covid-19, take HP’s tally to 317

4 more test positive for Covid-19, take HP’s tally to 317

Out of 258 samples sent to the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli for testing on Saturday, four were found positive on Sunday.

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 15:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
People from outside Himachal Pradesh who arrived by state buses stand in queue to get medically checked .
People from outside Himachal Pradesh who arrived by state buses stand in queue to get medically checked . (ANI)
         

SHIMLA: Four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Solan, Himachal Pradesh (HP), on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 317 with 198 active cases.

Out of 258 samples sent to the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, for testing on Saturday, four were found positive.

Among those infected were two migrant workers from other states living in the Chandi area who recently returned to work in a cold storage unit. The third patient was from the Nalagarh area who had visited Pinjore and the fourth was from Parwanoo who had visited Hyderabad.

All four, under institutional quarantine, were moved to the Covid-care centre at Katha, Baddi.

HP has reported a second wave of cases since May 4 with 277 persons testing positive for the virus.

So far, the state’s tally is 317 cases with five fatalities, including three men and two women.

Around 90% of the cases reported since May 4 are those who returned to HP from other states.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 107 cases followed by Kangra with 79 cases. A total of 37 cases have been reported in Una, 30 in Solan, 20 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.

tags
top news
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
IMD warns of cyclonic storm; likely to reach Gujarat, Maha coast by June 3
IMD warns of cyclonic storm; likely to reach Gujarat, Maha coast by June 3
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
Here’s how govt is attracting iPhone production in India
Here’s how govt is attracting iPhone production in India
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In