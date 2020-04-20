82-year-old Chandigarh woman tests positive for Covid-19, takes city count to 27

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:07 IST

An 82-year-old woman from Sector 18, Chandigarh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula after being sampled at the civil hospital there.

With this, Chandigarh’s count went up to 27, but with one more patient cleared of the disease on Monday, the number of persons discharged stands at 14 and active cases at 13.

An asthma patient, the woman had been staying in turns with her three sons at their homes in Chandigarh and Panchkula and according to initial inputs one of her sons had travelled to Singapore on February 11 and returned on February 22. He had also visited a flu clinic on April 5 but the exact source of transmission had yet to be ascertained, health officials said.

Dr Ashok Kumar, spokesperson of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said another patient discharged on Sunday was a 23 year-old resident of Sector 29.

Two children aged 16 and 13, of a Sector 30 resident who tested positive on Friday last week, were also sampled at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Meanwhile, all 15 contacts of a positive case of Kacchi colony, Dhanas, have turned out negative.

RETESTING SYMPTOMATIC PATIENTS POST RECOVERY

Medical authorities in Chandigarh have also decided to retest symptomatic patients who have recovered from Covid-19. Himachal Pradesh has recently reported a case in which a patient who had recovered retested positive.

Arun Gupta, UTs principal health secretary, said that patients who had recovered from the disease and showed symptoms after the day-mandatory quarantine would be tested again.

Meanwhile, data analysis by authorities on Monday showed the rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh on Monday at 25.4 days against the national average of 7.5 days.

Doubling of cases means the number of days in which active cases double. For this usually data of the current day is compared with data collected a week back. The government considers any district to be hotspot if doubling rate is less than four days.