Ahead of panchayat polls, voices of dissent within BJP get shriller

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 17:44 IST

With polls to Panchayati Raj Institutions and civic bodies round the corner, voices of dissent within the Bharatiya Janata Party are getting shriller so much so that the party has had to press troubleshooters into service to quash the brewing rebellion.

Day after former chief minister Shanta Kumar voiced his concern over increasing ‘pollution’ in the saffron party , former power minister Anil Sharma, a sitting BJP legislator from Mandi, accused the state government of ‘harassing’ him and his family.

Sharma, the son veteran Congress leader Pandit Sukhram, alleged that cops had misbehaved with his son, actor Aayush Sharma, at the border when he was coming home during the lockdown. He also alleged that power supply to his house was repeatedly snapped at midnight for over a month when Aayush, his wife Arpita and his grandchildren were staying with them in Mandi.

The former power minister said he had filed a complaint at all possible levels but no action was taken. “Politics and family should be kept apart. No one will tolerate an attack on their family,” he said.

Sharma had joined BJP just ahead of 2017 assembly polls and had become a minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led government. He had stepped down after his elder son Aashray Sharma contested Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket. He also hit out at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over the issue of development and alleged that the government had been deliberately ignoring Mandi constituency, which he represents.

He said if former minister Sudhir Sharma could get a smart-city tag for his home turf, Dharamshala, why could the chief minister not do the same for Mandi. Sharma urged Thakur to do something to benefit Mandi and the state in his remaining two-year tenure. Sharma had also met All India Congress Committee’s Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla when he had visited Mandi in October.

‘Undue interference’ causes rift

BJP’s chief whip Narinder Bragta is upset with urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj’s interference in his assembly segment Jubbal- Kotkhai.

Meanwhile, two-time former BJP legislator Govind Ram Sharma has taken issue with the appointment of Ram Rattan Pal as chairperson of the Co-operative Federation. Govind Ram was denied a ticket and the party had instead fielded Rattan Pal Singh against Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh. Govid Ram had also met with Virbhadra Singh recently, which had led to murmurs in political circles that he could join the Congress.

A section of the BJP owing allegiance to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal sees his son minister for state corporate affairs and finance Anurag Thakur as their future leader. Dhumal’s camp that had been lying low after his unexpected defeat in the assembly elections has begun to realign and has stepped up activities in the state .

Damage control

The brewing discontent among the top rung has seemingly raised alarm bells for the BJP. The party’s three general secretaries - Trilok Kapoor, Trilok Jamwal and Raesh Jamwal - and state party president Suresh Kashyap held a closed- door meeting with Jawalamukhi legislator and former minister Ramesh Dhawala who is at loggerheads with the party’s organisational secretary Pawan Rana . Dhawala for the last two years has been consistently accusing Rana of making attempts to undermine him.

Dhawala was instrumental in formation of the BJP-HVC (Himachal Vikas Congress) alliance in 1998. Dhawala had won as an independent candidate and his support had helped BJP to topple the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government.