Akalis trying to divide Sikhs, says Amarinder

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:03 IST

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said it was unfortunate that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were trying to divide the Sikh community while celebrating the biggest unifier the world had seen in Guru Nanak, who worked for inter-faith harmony and dialogue.

In an informal chat with the media after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the CM said the Badals would not succeed in washing their tainted hands of Bargari and other sacrilege cases in their desperate bid to steal the limelight on the birth anniversary celebrations of the Guru.

“The Badals have not learnt any lessons even after their total rejection by the Sikh community for their failure to prevent sacrilege cases as well as firing and killing of peaceful Sikh protestors under their watch,” said the CM.

Amarinder also lashed out at the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) for making a virtual mockery of the pious occasion by playing into the hands of the Badals.

Reacting to the SGPC charges of inadequate efforts by the state government, the CM said all preparations for the grand celebration were in place, and Punjab was fully geared up to make this joyous occasion a lifetime experience.

The CM, in response to a question, reiterated the need for caution against Pakistan’s “nefarious” designs, as evident in the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and other recent initiatives of their government to mark the 550th Prakash Purb.

The Sikh community had been asking for opening of the passage to the sacred Kartarpur shrine for the past 70 years but Pakistan’s sudden decision to accept the demand indicated an ulterior motive, aimed at putting a wedge between the Sikh community by exploiting their religious sentiments, he added.

Earlier, Punjab vidhan sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to three newly elected legislators Raminder Singh Awla (Jalalabad), Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal (Phagwara) and Indu Bala (Mukerian).