e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Atal Bhujal Yojana: Amarinder writes to PM for inclusion of Punjab

Atal Bhujal Yojana: Amarinder writes to PM for inclusion of Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday asked the Centre to include Punjab in the ₹6000 crore ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’ for conservation of groundwater resources.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM cited media reports about exclusion of Punjab from the scheme, urging him to direct the ministry of jal shakti to include the state. The central ministry has selected seven states under the scheme which is proposed to be implemented in 8,350 water-stressed villages of Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing concern over Punjab’s non-inclusion in the scheme given the fact that the rate of depletion of groundwater is the highest in Punjab, Amarinder pointed out that 20 of the 22 districts of the state (other than Pathankot and Muktsar) were under serious stress of depletion of groundwater.

The CM said the jal shakti ministry had deputed officers to visit these districts earlier this year and over 3/4th of the blocks in the state had been declared water-stressed, including some as critical, as per a recent report of the Central Groundwater Board.

“I need not overemphasise the fact Punjab had depleted its only natural resource, i.e. groundwater thanks to the practice of intensive agriculture, especially cultivation of paddy, for achieving food security for the nation,” he wrote.

He further pointed out that availability of surface water had also declined in the last few decades. “Based on empirical data, Punjab presents a strong case for immediate assistance for water conservation,” he added.

tags
top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News