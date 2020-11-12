Class-10 exams commence in J&K amid Covid safety measures

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 01:01 IST

The annual board examination for Class-10, conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, commenced on Wednesday, with Covid safety measures in place, officials said.

As many as 74, 858 students appeared in the exam from Kashmir valley while another 32,000 sat for the exam in the winter zones of Jammu.

The authorities took care to seat students in keeping with the social distancing norms, in view of the pandemic, and also ensured the availability of hand sanitisers and temperature measuring devices at the centres.

“The first paper was of mathematics and it went off smoothly. We had told all heads of institutions and superintendents of exam centers to strictly follow the Covid guidelines,” said Aijaz Ahmad, the board joint secretary (examinations), Kashmir.

This year, the administration had substantially increased the number of centres to ensure distancing.

“Out of the total 75,063 students who had registered for the exam, 74,858 appeared today. They were adjusted in 814 exam centres,” said Ahmad.

In the winter zones of Jammu, around 32,000 students sat for the paper. “The students were made to sit in 331 centres. This year the number of centres was more owing to Covid,” said joint secretary (exam) of Jammu zone, Altaf Hussain.

“Another 5,740 students of summer zones in Jammu appeared in Class 12 exams,” he said.

The board examinations for Class 12 are also starting from Thursday in Kashmir. “Some 58, 514 students are expected to appear for the first paper at 625 centers,” said Ahmad.

This year, the education authorities have given a 40% relaxation in the syllabus. “The students have to attempt questions worth 60% of the marks for which 100% weightage will be given. The relaxation has been provided as normal schooling suffered this year due to the pandemic and we could only rely on online classes,” said Ahmad.