Home / Chandigarh / Contractor booked following arhtiya’s suicide in Mohali

Contractor booked following arhtiya’s suicide in Mohali

The deceased’s nephew stated in his complaint that the accused owed his uncle ₹1.5 crore.

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After an arhtiya committed suicide by hanging himself at his shop in the Kurali grain marker, over an alleged financial dispute, police booked a contractor for abetment to suicide on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar.

The arhtiya’s body was found by his family who came to his shop looking for him after he did not respond to repeated phone calls. Police have recovered a suicide note which said the accused owed him money.

The deceased’s nephew stated in his complaint that Kumar owed his uncle ₹1.5 crore.

“30% of the sum was to be paid in March, but Vinod refused, which left my uncle mentally disturbed and lead to his suicide,” the complainant said.

Kurali (city) SHO Jaskar Singh said that they have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code.

“The suicide note recovered does specify the amount Vinod had to pay but only mentions that he had some dues,” he added.

