Cops register 7 cases against violators on Diwali in Patiala

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:21 IST

The district police have registered seven cases against unidentified residents for bursting crackers beyond the set time limit and four cases against unidentified shopkeepers for selling firecrackers without the mandatory licence.

Of all 11 cases, four were registered on Diwali eve and seven on Diwali at different police stations in Patiala district.

Cops said that the accused violated orders of the district magistrate regarding time limit for bursting firecrackers and getting mandatory approval and licence for selling them. The offenders have also violated the Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, the police said.

A spokesperson of the Patiala police said that of the 11 cases, four for selling firecrackers were registered at Civil Line, Urban Estate, Grain Market and Bhadson police station, respectively.

Of the other seven, five were registered at City Patiala, City Samana, Sadar Samana, Sadar Nabha and Tripuri police stations, respectively, and two at Sadar Patiala.

All cases were registered against unidentified persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 39 (penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the Act) of the Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act.

A police official added said all cases were registered after they received complaints from residents. However, when the police party raided the said places, the offenders had managed to flee from the spot.

The cop added that investigation is on in all cases. Wherever the accused are identified, strict action will be taken against them, the police spokesperson said.

30 minor burn cases reported in dist

Around 30 cases of minor burn injuries due to bursting of firecrackers during the celebration of Diwali were reported inn district on Sunday. Doctors said that none of them are eye-related injuries.

On Sunday, all government hospitals in district kept their medical emergency services open for 24 hours.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “Over 30 cases of minor burn injuries were reported throughout district. All patients were given immediate treatments at hospitals and health centres.”

Apart from this, Patiala city recorded 12 minor incidents of fires due to bursting of firecrackers, however, nobody has sustained any injuries in these incidents. Meanwhile, Patiala recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 357 on Monday morning, which comes in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:19 IST